COVID-19: Bauchi governor tests positive to dreaded pandemic

Bauchi State government, has confirmed that the governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed, has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the governor, Mukhtar Gidado, made available to Newsdiaryonline on Tuesday, his family and aides that accompanied him to Lagos were tested negetive.

“Of the Six initial tests carried out, one sample was confirmed positive of COVID-19, which happened to be that of His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State.

“At this point, it should be noted that the Governor is in self-isolation as his Doctors and officials from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have taken full charge of his quarantine,” the statement read.

The statement requested “all those who had contact with him or any one known to have the same medical condition to go for test immediately in order to avert further spread of the COVID -19 epidemic.”