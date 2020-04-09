COVID-19: Bauchi governor tests negative for disease

By Chimezie Godfrey

Bala Mohammed, the Bauchi State Governor, on Thursday tested negative for coronavirus, COVID-19 disease.

The embattled governor, who tested positive for the virus on March 24th, announced via his Twitter handle that his recent test result revealed that he tested negative to coronavirus.

Mohammed, who was glad about the development, appreciated the the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and religious leaders within and outside the state.

“Alhamdulillah. I just received the green light, my second test for COVID-19 returned negative. I thank you all for your prayers and support even while I was in isolation.

“Most importantly, all the praises and thanks be to Allah – the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.

“My gratitude also goes to our religious leaders within and outside the state for their constant prayers, also our meticulous Bauchi #COVID-19 team and the NCDC,” Mohammed’s tweet read.