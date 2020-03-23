COVID-19: Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed ‘in self-isolation’

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, has gone into self -isolation over COVID-19 fears, an official has revealed.

Chief of Staff to the Governor, Ladan Salihu, who disclosed this via his twitter handle said the governor went into self- isolation “following contact with Atiku Abubakar’s Son”.

Salihu’s tweet reads: “Our Governor Bala Mohammed in self isolation following contact with Atiku Abubakar’s Son.

“Yes. We were on the same flight from Lagos to Abuja. They shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.



“The Gov and the rest of us have taken tests. The results will be negative in sha Allah.”

Newsdiaryonline reports that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar Sunday night confirmed via twitter that his son tested positive to Coronavirus and he has been moved to Gwagwalada hospital in Abuja.