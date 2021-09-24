COVID-19: Bangladesh receives 5m doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China

Bangladesh has received a new batch five million doses Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from China, the country’s spokesman, Maidul Islam Prodhan, told Xinhua on Friday.

Prodhan said that a plane belonging to Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the vaccine arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday.

“On Sept. 18 and 11, Bangladesh, respectively, received five million and 5.4 million doses the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’ pharmaceutical Sinopharm Group.

“Bangladesh’ vaccination is currently running smoothly in the capital, Dhaka, and elsewhere; thanks to China’ continued vaccine support.

“To fight the alarming spike in COVID-19 cases, Bangladesh has reached an agreement with the Chinese side on co-production the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine locally.

“Bangladesh launched its COVID-19 vaccination in January to contain the pandemic that has across the south Asian country,” he said.

The spokesman said that the country halted administering the first dose AstraZeneca vaccine after India banned vaccine exports.

He said that the vaccination resumed in parts the country in June with the China-donated Sinopharm vaccine. (Xinhua/NAN)

