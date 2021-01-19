COVID-19: Association distributes facemasks, hand sanitisers to members

Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) on Tuesday said it distributed facemasks and hand sanitisers to tricycle riders in Rigasa area of Kaduna. The Staff Welfare Officer of TOAN, Comrade Mahdi Lawal, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He said that the items would help the tricycle riders to protect themselves against COVID-19.

“We make sure they don’t only use facemasks but use them properly; the hand sanitisers will be in their tricycles all the time so that passengers would also use them. “We also educate them on the importance of physical distancing,” he said. Lawal urged tricycle riders to abide by traffic rules and COVID-19 prevention guidelines, saying that obedience to government was mandatory and defaulters would be dealt with by appropriate authorities.

“We assure Kaduna State Government that we will be law-abiding at all time; many of the people found disobeying traffic laws are not our members. “We commend Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, for taking proactive measures in ensuring that Kaduna residents are safe and healthy. “We will continue to support him,” he said.(NAN)