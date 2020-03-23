COVID-19: Aso Villa introduces additional screening points

The authorities of the State House, Abuja, on Monday introduced additional screening points as part of safety measures against the influx of Coronavirus disease.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that health officials had since been deployed at various strategic locations to monitor the medical conditions of both staff and visitors to the villa on 24-hours basis.

NAN reports that worshipers at various places of worships also get their hands sanitised and their temperature taken to ascertain the state of their health conditions.

President Buhari had on Friday reiterated the commitment of his administration to the welfare of Nigerians especially with the current happenings around the world.

Also, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had on Monday, at a media briefing in Abuja, revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari had cut down on his official assignments so as to assist in checking the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

He said: “The government, at the highest level, is already leading by example. Mr President has cut down the number of courtesy visits. Mr. President is not shaking hands. One of the president’s daughters is in self-isolation.

“Visitors to the State House get their hands sanitised and their temperature taken at several points before reaching the executive council chambers.’’

Mohammed also disclosed that the president had cancelled the meeting of the heads of state of the Chad Basin Commission scheduled for next week, to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, had on Monday confirmed 36 cases of COVID-19 in the country, saying 33 of the cases were mild infections while two patients had been discharged.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had on Match 20 announced closure of all the five International Airports across the country as part of measures to check the spread of the Coronavirus disease in Nigeria.(NAN)