COVID-19: Aso Villa Chapel holds Sunday service online

The Aso Villa Chapel on Sunday held its Sunday Service online in compliance with social distancing rules of the government as Nigeria continues to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, who disclosed this in Abuja, said the action could be described as leading by example.

He said the service which was livestreamed to members across the world was not physically attended by the Chaplain and the technical staff.

Akande said no fewer than 10 persons were physically available.

“Aso Villa Chapel just concluded an online service now, where worshippers were able to stay in their homes and be part of a Sunday service.

“We were blessed with the livestreaming, kudos to the Villa Chaplain and the less than 10 people (number of staff on ground) that made it happen,” he said.

The Federal Government had banned public gatherings especially social and religious gatherings that bring more than 50 people together. (NAN)