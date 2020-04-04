COVID-19: Armed Forces provide additional isolation centres, trains personnel

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

Nigeria’s Armed Forces say they have provided additional isolation and treatment centre as contribution to Federal government’s fight against the spread of coronavirus, #COVID19 pandemic,

The Spokesperson, Maj.-Gen John Enenche at a press briefing on Friday in Abuja, said the Armed forces had provided an isolation centre at the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Navy Town, Ojo in Lagos.

“We have provided additional isolation centre located at the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Navy Town, Ojo in Lagos bringing the number to 18.

“Also eight active medical personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria are undergoing training to be deployed to these centres to manage cases of the COVID-19.

“These trainings would subsequently be made in batches of twenty while the recalling of retired Armed Forces personnel is in progress to help in managing the pandemic”, he said.

According to Enenche, the Nigerian Air Force is currently operating at full capacity with its Liquefied Oxygen (LOX) Plant at the 103 Strike Group (103 STG), Nigerian Air Force Base, Yola.