COVID-19: Archbishop Kaigama urges religious bodies, organisations to donate health facilities

Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, Archbishop, Abuja Catholic Archdiocese has urged religious groups and corporate organisations to donate health facilities in support of the fight against COVID-19.

Kaigama made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

NAN reports that as at Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country had increased to 2,802 with 93 deaths.

He said the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria offered about 435 hospitals and clinics to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 as its contribution towards combating the pandemic.

“We made an offer, I do not have any evidence showing that the offer we made has been accepted,” he said.

Kaigama said Nigerians have shown strong resilience in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak, saying, “ we have shown concern, unity of purpose and commitment to fight the disease”

He described the COVID-19 as a strange disease which required collective discipline and commitment to tackle.

The clergy urged Nigerians to adhere to measures established by regulatory authorities to tackle the spread of the virus.

“The disease is everywhere, let us stay at home, avoid unnecessary traveling, ensure good hygiene and stay safe,” he said.(NAN)