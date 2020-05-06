COVID-19: APC distributes assorted grains to members, vulnerable in Zamfara

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Zamfara Chapter, on Wednesday, distributed 1,400 bags of assorted grains to the people of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Speaking at the presentation in Kaura-Namoda town, the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman, said the items were provided by the state APC leader and former Governor of the state, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari.

Liman said the gesture was aimed at supporting people of the state, especially the vulnerable groups to cushion the effect of the lockdown, occasioned by COVID-19 and the Ramadan fast.

He said the items comprised of 600 bags of rice, 300 bags of maize, 300 bags of millet and 200 bags of sugar.

He said the beneficieries included APC members and supporters, Islamic Scholars, orphans, widows, People Living with Disabilities among others.

Liman urged the distribution committees to ensure justice and fairness while distributing the items and cautioned against diversion of the items.

Earlier, the APC Chairman, Kaura-namoda Local Government Area, Alhaji Umar Isiyaka, commended the APC leadership in the state for supporting the people at the grassroots.

“We have directed the party executives of 11 wards of this LGA to extend this gesture to the targeted beneficiaries,” he said. (NAN)