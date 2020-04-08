COVID-19: Another patient dies in Lagos

By Chimezie Godfrey

Lagos State has recorded the death of another coronavirus patient, according to Prof. Akin Abayomi the Lagos State Commissioner of Health.

The who disclosed this via Twitter handle on Wednesday confirmed that cases of coronavirus had increased to 130 in the state.

He revealed that the victim is a 66-year-old citizen of the United Kingdom who travelled from India to Lagos on 17th of March, 2020.

He tweeted, “Lagos recorded another #COVID-19 related death: a 66-year-old Briton, who travelled from India via Dubai to Lagos on 17th of March, 2020.

“As of 7th of April, 2020, there are 10 new cases of #COVID-19 confirmed. The total of #COVID-19 cases in Lagos rises to 130.

“Another #COVID-19 patient was discharged after full recovery.This brings the number of discharged patients to 32.”