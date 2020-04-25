COVID-19: Angry youths beat IBEDC staff in Abeakuta

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

Following lockdown order by state governments, residents of Isale-Igbehin and Grammar School area of Abeokuta in Ogun state, allegedly beat a staff of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), for “daring to distribute electricity bills”.

Speaking with Newsdiaryonline through telephone, an eye witness, Remilekun Anjorin said the IBEDC staff, identified as Mr. Ayomide Olamide had gone to the area that fateful day of Thursday, to distribute electricity bills, but was asked to stop.

“Olamide was distributing bills to consumers around Isale-Igbehin and Grammar School area of Abeokuta when a group of people asked him to stop the distribution.

“Before he could explain to them, they descended on him by throwing stones at him, hitting on one of the eyes. And even when his boss came with her car to rescue him, a guy rushed and hit him on his left eye”, Anjorin told Newsdiaryonline.