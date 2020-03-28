COVID-19: AMAC notifies residents of markets’ closure

Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) says it will shut down indefinitely all markets in the council on March 29.

Mr Abdullahi Candido, Chairman, AMAC, announced this in a statement signed by Mrs Patience Olaloye, Head of Information of the council on Saturday in Abuja.

Candido said that the closure of the markets was to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that the Department of Environment of the council had also been directed to fumigate all the markets.

“The markets to be fumigated are; Utako, FHA Lugbe, Relocation market Lugbe, Gwagwa, Nyanya, Aco mini, Jabi Park, Gwarinpa, Kugbo furniture, Kugbo spare part, Karshi, Karu, Apo fish market respectively.

“All traders in the above markets are please advised to cooperate with the above directives for their safety and that of the entire residents.

“All residents are to note that these markets remain closed till further directives,” he said.

The chairman also appealed to residents to stay safe at this trying period. (NAN)