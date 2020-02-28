COVID- 19: All contacts with the Italian will be identified – Ogun Govt

The Ogun Government on Friday has said it would identify all persons that had contact with the Italian citizen who was confirmed to have contracted Coronavirus upon arrival in Nigeria.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr Tomi Coker disclosed this at a news conference in Abeokuta.

Coker said that the Italian upon arrival, visited Ewekoro area of the state.

She explained that the patient arrived in the state on Feb. 26 and developed symptoms suspected to be that of Coronavirus and was attended to at a health facility before he was taken to Lagos in an enclosed ambulance.

The commissioner however disclosed that the place he visited had been quarantined for safety.

She added that the State government had put measures in place to trace all those who came in contact with the infected person and monitor their temperature for two weeks.

She urged members of the public to remain calm, saying the state epidemiologist and other health officials were on top of the situation.

The commissioner advised the public to visit only general hospitals and not patronise traditional homes or private hospitals in case they noticed any symptoms of fever, cough, sneezing or cold.

She also advised the people to be responsible for their health and wash their hands regularly in flowing water.

“If anyone is found with these symptoms, such individual should visit only general hospitals across the state. This is not the time to experiment with traditional medicines.

“As a state, we are prepared, and we will continue to prepare. We’ll continue to create awareness and we’ve distributed posters to all hospitals and we will also distribute to all markets,” she added.

Coker urged health officials not to panic in the course of discharging their duties, saying that personal equipment had been distributed to all health officers in all government facilities.

She added that an infectious disease centre had been established at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), in Sagamu.

The commissioner urged residents to call the following mobile numbers in the case of any emergency for prompt intervention: 08188978393 and 0818897892. (NAN)