COVID-19: Akwa Ibom school offers tuition-free term to students 

“The institution’s management will be responsible for all expenses throughout the term,” she declared.

She said that the measure was the school’s “palliative” for the parents in view of the economic hardship brought by the global pandemic.

Ekpoudom expressed happiness that students of the school performed excellently in the 2020 West African Examination Council (WAEC) School Certificate Examination whose result was released on Monday.

“The result was released on Monday and my students did so well. I am so proud and happy,” she said. (NAN)