COVID-19: AIG cautions police against incivility

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 10, Sokoto, Mr Muhammad Mustafa, on Monday, charged police officers in Sokoto State to remain professional in the course of theit duties

Mustafa gave this charge in a statement issued by the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Muhammad Sadiq and made available to newsmen on Monday in Sokoto.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mustafa spoke while presiding over the monthly conference of officers of the state command.

The AIG emphasized on the need for more robust intelligence gathering and the revision of operational strategies of the command.

“Our gathering is not only to see and talk together, but to revise our operational strategies in order to further minimize crime prevalence in the zone,” he said.

He further cautioned the police in the zone to always remain professional and ensure civility to the Nigerian citizens.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, thanked the AIG for his support and pledged total compliance with his directives to improve the security in the area. (NAN)