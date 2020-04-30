COVID-19: A’Ibom records second death, 3 new positive cases

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom says the state has lost one life and recorded three new positive cases of coronavirus within the week.

Emmanuel made the disclosure on Thursday while giving update on COVID-19 in the state at Government House, Uyo.

He said that the new death brought to two, the total number of Akwa Ibom people who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

The governor said that the state now has six active cases, stressing that the three new cases recorded were as a result of the ongoing contact tracing in the state.

“On the last laboratory test we conducted on 44 suspected cases, three persons were confirmed positive, while we lost one.

“The patient we lost was a 68 year old woman who was transferred to the centre, totally unconscious. With multiple serious long outstanding comorbidity.

“And I want to use this opportunity to appeal to doctors, whether it is COVID-19 or not, once the illness is beyond what your experience and facility can carry, seek the help of your colleagues.

“We will not accept cases of dumping any longer. A situation where you bring a patient with total unconsciousness, and few hours later, the person would just give up the ghost; we won’t accept that any longer,” he said.

He however, said that the state had recorded remarkable successes in terms of treatment of minor symptoms.

He said: “Our recovery rate is remarkable. Only God can help the entire world.

”The governor said that state government was determined to providing excellent medical care, urging Akwa Ibom people to continue to follow all necessary precautionary measures on COVID-19.

Emmanuel reminded Akwa Ibom people that restriction of movement was still in force, stressing that the ban on interstate transport services had not been lifted.

“No passenger movement. No motor park should load or offload, else we will keep you for 14 days; except those on essential services such as medicals, foodstuffs and the media.” (NAN)