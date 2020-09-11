COVID-19: A’Ibom Govt. to partner traditional rulers on enlightenment

Share the news













The Akwa Ibom Government says it is set to partner traditional rulers on enlightenment and enforcement of COVID-19 pandemic protocols in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong made this known during an advocacy visit to the state Traditional Rulers Council in Uyo on Friday.

Ememobong was accompanied by his counterpart in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Frank Archibong.

He said as royal fathers that subjects looked up to for direction, their actions would impact greatly on the people, pledging to partner them on COVID-19 enlightenment and enforcement.

The commissioner urged the traditional rulers to continue to lead by example, by complying strictly with the COVID-19 protocols, so that the people in their different domains could key in.

He urged the traditional rulers to join hands with Gov. Udom Emmanuel in the fight against the spread of the dreaded pandemic with increased awareness on the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control /World Health Organisation /AKSG COVID-19 protocols.

Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, the traditional ruler of Nsit Ubium and Okuibom Ibibio, expressed appreciation to the commissioner for paying homage to the traditional institution.

Etuk, also the Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council, commended the commissioner for his readiness to partner the council in the fight against the pandemic in the state.

He used the occasion to thank the governor for the appointment of Ememobong and Archibong as members of the State Executive Council.