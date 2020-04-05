COVID-19: Again, NCDC confirms 10 new cases as total rises to 224

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 10 new cases of coronavirus, #COVID19, rising the total number of Cass in the country to 224.

This was confirmed by the Centre on its Twitter handle @NCDCGov Sunday afternoon.

“Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 6 in Lagos, 2 in FCT and 2 in Edo.

“As at 11:15 am 5th April there are 224 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-seven have been discharged with five deaths,” the tweet read.

Earlier on Sunday morning, four cases were reported.