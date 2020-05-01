COVID-19: Again, Kano records higher figure as NCDC confirms 238 new cases

As coronavirus rages on, Kano state on Friday night, again recorded higher figure, with 92 confirmed cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on its Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, stated that a total of 238 new cases were reported in 22 states.

“238 new cases of #COVID19: 92-Kano, 36-FCT, 30-Lagos, 16-Gombe, 10-Bauchi, eight -Delta, six -Oyo, five -Zamfara, five -Sokoto, four -Ondo, four -Nasarawa, three -Kwara, three -Edo, three -Ekiti, three -Borno, three -Yobe, two -Adamawa, one – Niger, one -Imo, one -Ebonyi, one -Rivers and one -Enugu,” it tweeted.

According to the Centre, there are 2,170 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Nigeria, with 351 discharges and 68 deaths.