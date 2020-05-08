COVID-19: Again, Buhari appreciates donations, urges further assistance

President Muhammadu Buhari has again commended public-spirited Nigerians and organisations for their financial and material support toward containing the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic and the management of its health and economic implications.

The President gave the commendation in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

President Buhari noted with delight the provision of isolation, treatment and laboratory centres/facilities by individuals and companies.

He particularly thanked Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Guaranty Trust Bank, Thisday Newspapers and Partners, among others in several states and the FCT.

He, however, called on other privileged Nigerians and bodies to emulate such laudable gestures.

“We are facing a national challenge and all hands must be on deck to navigate this difficult course.

”In this respect, all types of assistance are welcome, big or small. The spirit behind the contributions is commendable,” he added.

Meanwhile, records obtained from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation on lodgements from 111 individuals and organisations into the Federal Government COVID-19 Eradication Support Accounts in the five designated banks between April 1 to 30, 2020, indicated that N697,538,108.00 had been paid.

According to Shehu, details of the payments consist of N5, N10, N14, N20 by individuals, as well as huge deposits of N200 million by Dantata Property Development.

Further details showed that N100 million was donated by Ocean Trust Ltd, N25 million by NSITF, N15 million by Nizamiya Hospital Abuja, and N10 million each by Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship and Association of Bureau De Change (BDC), among others.(NAN)