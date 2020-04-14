COVID-19: Africa reports 15,000 cases, 2,523 recoveries

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says the number of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Africa has risen to over 15,000 and 2,523 recoveries as of Monday.

The UN’s health agency gave the update on its official twitter account @WHOAFRO monitored on Tuesday in Abuja.

“COVID-19 cases in Africa rise to over 15,000 – with over 2,523 recoveries and 815 deaths reported,’’ it said.

The breakdown on the WHO African Region COVID-19 dashboard showed that South Africa, Algeria and Cameroon topped the list of countries with the highest reported cases.

According to the account, South Africa has 2,272 cases and 27 deaths followed by Algeria with 1,983 cases and 313 deaths, while Cameroon has 803 confirmed cases with 10 deaths.

“The countries with the lowest confirmed cases are South Sudan, Sao Tome and Principe, Burundi and Mauritania.

“South Sudan and Sao Tome and Principe have four cases each with no death. Mauritania has seven confirmed cases with one death while Burundi has five reported cases and no death,” WHOAFRO said.

The dashboard showed that COVID-19 cases as at Monday had risen to 343 confirmed cases with 10 deaths in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, some Africans who responded to the figures thanked the health workers at the frontline of the COVID-19 response for making the recoveries more than deaths.

#O. Christ _5t in a tweet @Nanitaka_92i commended the health workers in the region, saying: “I love Africa that is leading the race against COVID-19, they are more recoveries than deaths so far.

“They are more recoveries despite the lack of medical staff, supplies and facilities the workforce on the front line is doing his best to save more and more people.

“ We are proud of them.’’

Similarly, #ProudlyAfrican in a tweet @ZingelwayoC, commended Africa in its fight against COVID-19.

“Recoveries are more than death, which is encouraging. Go Motherland.’’ (NAN)