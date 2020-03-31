COVID-19: Africa records 5,013 confirmed cases, 157 deaths – WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO), Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says there are now 5,013 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 46 African countries.

The UN’s health agency gave the update in its regional official twitter account @WHOAFRO on Tuesday.

The agency said: “There are a total of 5,013 confirmed COVID-19 cases across 46 countries on the African continent with a total of 157 deaths reported.

“South Africa currently has the highest in the region with 1,326 cases and three deaths, Algeria 511 cases with 31 deaths and Burkina Faso has 246 confirmed cases with 12 deaths.

“As at 11:15 am 31st March, there are 135 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria with two deaths,’’ it stated.

The agency further commended the effort of the Nigerian government in curbing the spread of the virus.

“WHO witnessed the commissioning of the 128-bed Isolation Treatment Centre, Ikenne and the 21-bed ITC Sagamu by His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, executive Governor Ogun State.

“This is a critical milestone in efforts to combat COVID-19 in Nigeria.’’

The WHO stands ready to support all countries in the fight against the virus, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said on Twitter.

“Countries with weaker health systems must act aggressively to contain spread among early cases and prevent community transmission, he said.

Meanwhile, the number of global COVID-19 cases has passed 750,000 with death toll of over 36,000. (NAN)