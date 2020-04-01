COVID-19: Adedoja canvasses support for Buhari

A former Minister of Sports and Special Duties, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, has admonished Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the fight against the coronavirus.

Adedoja, in a statement he personally signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Ibadan on Wednesday, urged Nigerians to support the administration on measures put in place to fight the virus.

He further enjoined Nigerians to consider the most vulnerable in the society, especially Persons with Disability.

Adedoja, a former Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa, also wished Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State who just tested positive to the virus a quick recovery.

He prayed for quick recovery of all persons that had tested positive to the coronavirus. (NAN)