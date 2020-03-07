Covid-19: Adamawa sets up Isolation Centre

Adamawa Government on Friday inaugurated an isolation centre as part of preparations for any possible case of Covid-19 in the state.

The Commissioner for Health and Human Development, Prof. Abdullahi Isa, said during inspection of the centre at the Specialist Hospital, Yola, that the centre was fully prepared to handle any suspected case.

He said “we have now prepared an isolation centre for any eventuality of Coronavirus, we are fully prepared to manage such patient.”

Isa said that a committee on publicity involving health workers in local government areas, and the media had commenced mass enlightenment on the virus in rural communities and ways to prevent it.

The commissioner reiterated the need for personal and respiratory hygiene as major steps to guard against the virus.

He explained that “regular hand washing should be the watchword, while people with symptoms such as coughing and sneezing should seek prompt medical attention.” (NAN)