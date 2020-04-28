COVID-19: Adamawa records second index case

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa on Tuesday said a second index case of COVID- 19 had been recorded in the state.

Fintiri, had on April 22, confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor, in a special broadcast to the people of the state on Tuesday, said the new index case was a medical doctor from Mubi North Local Government area.

He said that NCDC latest report on Adamawa, as at Tuesday, confirmed additional one index case in the state.

”I received this devastating update that out of eight samples that were pending at the NCDC referral laboratory in Abuja, one turn to be positive, six are negative and one still pending.

”With this development, I regret to announce that we now have two COVID-19 confirmed index in Adamawa.

“Having additional case in the state is truly worrisome and most disturbing is the fact that the victim is a medical doctor in one of our hospitals in Mubi,” Fintiri said.

He expressed concern that the second victim might have had many contacts in the process of discharging his duty.

Fintiri said the development placed a lot on government’s shoulder to track and trace many possible contacts that might had met with the victim.

He said: “the situation not only tedious, but worrisome.

The governor said the state might be sliding into the dangerous phase of the pandemic which could be community transmission of the virus.

“When the case is from medical doctor resident in a public hospital with access to colleagues and in countless patients, the level of community infection can be imagined.

“This called for both caution and action to with the re emphasis the need to stay safe and adhere to pandemic’s prevention and management.

“With this development, I declared wearing of mouth and nose masks as compulsory to all citizens whenever they go out and in all public functions, ” Fintiri said.

He called on the people of the state to report any suspected case to the nearest health care facility for immediate action. (NAN)