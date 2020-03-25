COVID-19: Adamawa Muslim Council declares special prayers, fasting

The Adamawa Muslim Council has declared special prayers and fasting to seek for Almighty Allah’s intervention to stop the spread of the deadly disease Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.Alhaji Gambo Jika, the state Chairman of council, made the declaration in a statement issued on Wednesday in Yola.Jika said the council took the decision to pray for Almighty to give succour to the victims of COVID-19.

“The Council urged Muslim faithfuls to observe special prayers and fasting to seek for Almighty Allah’s intervention to stop the spread of the deadly disease and give succour to its victims.“Muslims in the state should strictly follow medical advice which include: avoid of hand shaking and hugging.“Others are regular washing of hands with soap, detergent and apply sanitiser and void any social gathering, among others.

” Jika said.He called on the Muslim Umma to comply with government regulations such as closing of all educational institutions, hotels, religious centres and Qur’anic schools.He advised them to practice social distancing by keeping one meter away or more from other and restrict self from unnecessary travels even within the country.

“Practice self isolation after close contact with suspected cases and present to hospital early if you have fever, cough and breathlessness“The Muslim Umma should always confine in the believe that Àllah the Almighty have total control over and above all situations and should therefore resort to Àllah under all circumstances,” Jika said. (NAN)