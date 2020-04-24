COVID-19: Adamawa Govt. orders fresh lockdown on state

Adamawa government has ordered a total lockdown on the state for another 14 days with effect from midnight of Friday, April 24.

The order was contained in a statement issued by Mr Solomon Kumamgar, Director General, Media and Communication to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, on Friday in Yola.

Fintiri said that the lockdown would end midnight of Friday, May 8.

The statement read: “Painful as the decision is, it is the aftermath of the first COVID-19 index case recorded in the state.

“Adamawa government is left with no option than to go for a total lockdown in the overall interest of all. We have to save lives. We have to contain the spread of the pandemic.

“Government has successfully commenced contacts tracing and testing which will be followed by isolation and treatment of positive cases,’’ Fintiri said.

Fintiri appealed for cooperation and understanding, insisting that in spite of the looming hardship, there was no alternative to the latest lockdown, as COVID-19, which has no cure, was spreading like a wild fire across the country.

“ Further to the lockdown, movements and gatherings in whatever form, are prohibited throughout the period, except for those on essential duties such as security, media, health and water services.

“Others include financial institutions like banks that are allowed to offer skeletal services.

“Others in this category include pharmaceuticals, and those selling food items. Government will not allow the irresponsibility of a few to lead to the death of many,” he said.

He called on the residents to embrace the rudiments of basic hygiene like regular hand washing with soap and sanitizers where obtainable, social distancing and use of face masks.

He said that the order would be backed by a mobile court to try and prosecute offenders, urging the people to willingly give up their personal freedom in exchange for collective survival.

“The pains we must all endure are only the unintended consequences of government’s commitment to save the lives of every resident,’’ he said. (NAN)