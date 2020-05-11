COVID-19: ABU scientists produce 4-in-1 sanitizing machine+VIDEO

A team of eight engineers from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Kaduna State, have fabricated an Automatic 4-in-1 Sanitizing Machine and another Intensive care ventilator for COVI-D-19.

Those who developed the machines, PRNigeria gathered, include Dr. Kaisan Muhammad Usman, Dr. Kabir Ahmad, Dr. Yusuf Sule Dambatta, Engr. Yau Mukhtar and Nasiru Abdullahi Tanko.

Other members of the innovation team are Engr. Inusa Zubairu, Engr. Auwal Dayyabu, Engr. Abdulrazaq, and Engr. Abdullahi Abubakar.

They were drawn from the Faculty of Engineering, Centre for Distance Learning, and the ABU Teaching Hospital Centre for Biomedical Engineering.

Leader of the team, Dr. Usman, in a chat with PRNigeria, said the essence of the projects are to contribute their own quoter towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, by preventing the spread of the virus in the country.

He explained that the idea was conceived by a team of engineers in the school, but the machines were designed and developed at the Equipment Maintenance and Development Center (EMDC) of the University.

Dr. Usman, who is the Head of Bio-fuels Engines and Emission Research Group in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, disclosed that the sanitising machine has 4-in-1 functions.

“Once it senses human being, it prepares his mind through a user-friendly display system. It then follow a sequential discharge array. The machine dispenses septic soap, then water. After that, it sends air for drying thereafter and finally dispenses sanitiser,” he said.

The lecturer, maintained that the sanitizing machine is efficient, user-friendly and very sensitive to the human-user.

He said: “The sanitizing machine will help in the prevention of spread of Coronavirus. This is because, as you are aware, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is campaigning for frequent hand-washing and use of sanitiser as some of the major preventive measures, and our product does exactly that.”

By PRNigeria