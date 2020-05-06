COVID-19: Abia Govt plans enhanced security at state’s borders

Abia Government has directed the deployment of more Abia Homeland Security officials to the state’s borders to strengthen its efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, the Commissioner for Information, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Umuahia.Okiyi-Kalu said that the decision was informed by the need to enhance security at the state’s borders following the recent interception of “some Almajiri” at the state’s borders.

He said: “Abia State Homeland Security team, today, intercepted another group of Almajiri hidden in cattle trucks at Enugu – Abia border on the Enugu – Port Harcourt Highway.“Overnight, several trucks conveying food items with several Almajiri hiding in them were turned back at the same border.

”He said that the state Homeland Security Team had intercepted a truck conveying some Almajiri and goods while going to Akwa Ibom at the border between Abia and Akwa Ibom.According to him, the state government is committed to ensuring that the people of Abia are safe and will not hesitate to implement measures that will prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.“We are planing to ensure full compliance with wearing of face masks in addition to more aggressive sensitisation.“We will also implement a gradual easing of lockdown to minimise likely effect on the spread of the disease.“Our border closure will be reinforced using locals,” Okiyi-Kalu said.(NAN)