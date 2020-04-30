COVID-19: 9mobile gives free data to students to access e-learning portals

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Ministry of Education has disclosed that 9mobile has given free data to students to enable them access e-learning portals to support the federal government’s e-learning program.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, advised students to visit the stipulated portals to access online learning materials.

He said,”The Federal ministry of Education wishes to inform Nigerian students and indeed the general public that 9mobile has given free data access to the following e_learning portals to support the Federal govt’s e_learning program especially during the covid 19 period.

“They are, National Open University – ceagslearn.nouedu.net, Khan Academy – www.khanacademy.com, Seesaw – web.seesaw.me, Schoolgate – www.schoolgate.ng, and MobileClassroom –www.mobileclassroom.com.ng.

“You can visit any of the porters to access on-line learning materials.

“Give us a feedback through the same channels if you encounter any challenge in the process of accessing the learning materials or have challenge with the materials itself.

“Feel free to contact the Director, Information and Communication Technology..09030009912_3.”