COVID-19: 9,631 active cases under Lagos home based care

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says there are 9,631 active COVID-19 cases being managed under the state’s Home Based Care.

Abayomi made the disclosure through his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi, on Wednesday, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Jan. 31.

The commissioner said that there are currently 205 patients under isolation at the state’s COVID-19 care centres.

Abayomi said that 1,412 tests were conducted on the reported date, out of which, 227 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the state.

The new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 49,493.

He added that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since inception of the pandemic now stand at 303,308.

Abayomi said that 3,440 COVID-19 patients who have been successfully treated and recovered were discharged from the state’s care centres.

He added that 35,909 COVID-19 recoveries were recorded in various communities in the state.

The commissioner, however, disclosed that the state recorded another three COVID-19 related fatalities, increasing the COVID-19 deaths in the state to 308. (NAN)