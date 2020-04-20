COVID-19: 86 new cases confirmed in Nigeria- See the State numbers

The NCDC Sunday night reported 86 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria. According the the NCDC Lagos recorded 70 more case, 7 in FCT, Katsina 3, Akwa Ibom 3, Jigawa 1, Bauchi 1 and Borno 1.
The total figure for Nigeria has risen to 627, the Centre said on its Twitter handle.
See the breakdown:
Eighty-six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;
70 in Lagos
7 in FCT
3 in Katsina
3 in Akwa Ibom
1 in Jigawa
1 in Bauchi
1 in Borno
As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 170
Deaths: 21
See the tweets by NCDC especially one showing the numbers for each state below:
