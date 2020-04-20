COVID-19: 86 new cases confirmed in Nigeria- See the State numbers

The NCDC Sunday night reported 86 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria. According the the NCDC Lagos recorded 70 more case, 7 in FCT, Katsina 3, Akwa Ibom 3, Jigawa 1, Bauchi 1 and Borno 1.

The total figure for Nigeria has risen to 627, the Centre said on its Twitter handle.

See the breakdown:

Eighty-six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;



70 in Lagos

7 in FCT

3 in Katsina

3 in Akwa Ibom

1 in Jigawa

1 in Bauchi

1 in Borno



As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.



Discharged: 170

Deaths: 21

One case previously reported in Kano, has been transferred to Jigawa state.



Therefore, the total number of confirmed cases in Kano is 36 as at the 19th of April 2020 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 19, 2020