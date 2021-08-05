COVID-19: 747 new cases recorded nationwide on Wednesday

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday recorded 747 fresh cases of COVID-19 infections.

The NCDC, on its verified website on Thursday morning, stated that the 747 new cases were the highest in any single day in the last five months.

According to the NCDC, Lagos State, the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria, recorded 488 followed by Akwa Ibom 121 cases, Oyo 29, Rivers 25 and Ogun 15.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Kaduna recorded 13 each; Kwara 11; Ekiti and Osun reported 10 each; Edo had six, Abia had three, Anambra recorded two and Plateau had one.

According to the NCDC, four COVID-19-related deaths were recorded on Wednesday, raising the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria to 2,167.

The health agency stated that 87 patients, who recovered from the virus, have been discharged from various isolation centres in the country.

The NCDC stated that till date 165,208 recoveries have been recorded nationwide.

Out of Nigeria’s 200 million people, the agency had tested only 2.5 million for the virus.

The health agency put the average test positivity rate in Nigeria at six per cent and said the active cases were 7,969. (NAN)

