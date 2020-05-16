COVID-19: 53 more Nigerian returnees from Ghana, Benin Republic arrive Seme border

Spread the story













Another batch of 53 Nigerian returnees from Ghana and Benin Republic arrived Seme Border Post in Lagos State on Saturday.

39 out of the 53 returnees who came from Ghana were brought in two luxurious buses with registration numbers, Lagos KTU 833XY and LSD 614 YR.

NAN also gathered that the remaining 14 Nigerian returnees from Benin Republic were dropped by different vehicles at the border by Beninoise officials.

An official of Port Health Services (PHS) in Seme, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that the Nigerian returnees, comprising 39 males and 14 females, had been screened by health officials.

“They arrived at 3:30 a.m. today from Ghana and Republic of Benin.

“While those from Ghana came in two luxurious buses, the returnees from Benin Republic were dropped here by different cars.

“We have informed officials of Lagos State Ministry of Health and they are on their way to Seme border to evacuate the returnees to isolation centres in Badagry where COVID-19 screening will be conducted on them,” he said.

NAN recalls that that 23 Nigerian returnees from Togo Republic arrived Seme Border in Lagos State in the early hours of Sunday, April 12.

With the latest returnees, the number of Nigerians from neighboring countries that arrived through Seme border is now 153. (NAN)

