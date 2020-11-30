COVID-19:  4,500 transport workers to get FG’s support in Katsina

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) 4,500 transport workers in Katsina State with N30,000 each, to enhance their businesses due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Director-General, SMEDAN, Dr Dikko Umar-Radda, made the disclosure on Monday during a meeting with various associations under the transport sector in the state.

He said that a beneficiary must be Nigerian, maintain a bank account, Bank Verification Number (BVN) and be registered with one of the associations.

Umar-Radda added that the support would be for all eligible persons and would be on the basis of first to come, first serve.

“Whenever we get the targeted number, we will close the portal.