COVID-19:  4,500 transport workers to get FG’s support in Katsina

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) 4,500 transport workers in Katsina State with N30,000 each, to enhance their businesses due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
The Director-General, SMEDAN, Dr Dikko Umar-Radda, made the disclosure on Monday during a meeting with various associations under the transport sector in the state.
He said that a beneficiary must be Nigerian, maintain a bank account, Bank Verification Number (BVN) and be registered with one of the associations.
Umar-Radda added that the support would be for all eligible persons and would be on the basis of first to come, first serve.
“Whenever we get the targeted number, we will close the portal.
“We are here to launch the transport segment of the NSME Survival Fund, as we are doing it in Katsina, it is also being conducted in Lagos, Abuja and Ebonyi.
“We are sensitising the leadership of the transport workers and associations, including Keke NAPEP, okada riders, taxi drivers and NURTW.
“The essence is to curb the effects of COVID-19 due to the lockdown that affected the sector.
“In each state of the federation, with the exception of Kano, Lagos and Abia States, 4,500 people will benefit from the support.
“We are doing everything possible to ensure transparency and that was the reason we did a stakeholders’ meeting to ensure that everybody is aware of the procedures and requirements needed.
“I call on the leadership of the associations to ensure that their members at grassroots are included in the programme,” he said.
In their separate remarks, the chairmen of NURTW and Tricycle riders, Malam Musa Garba and Jamilu Isyaku, respectively commended the Federal Government for the support.
They also assured justice in the selection process of the beneficiaries among their members.(NAN)
