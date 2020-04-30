COVID-19: 3,000 vulnerable women groups to get food palliatives from NGWF

By Tina George, Minna

Up to 3,000 vulnerable women groups have been earmarked to receive food palliatives from the Northern Governors’ Wives Forum, NGWF.

In a statement signed by the Chairperson of the Forum, Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello, the Forum is reaching out to the vulnerable groups in order to cushion the effect of the coronavirus lockdown on the 19 northern states.

According to Bello, the palliatives will only be distributed to indigent and vulnerable groups in the 19 Northern States.

“Members of the Forum agreed to reach out to vulnerable groups in each of their various states between Friday the 1st and Saturday the 2nd of May 2020. Over 3,000 women groups will be provided with food items to ease their hardship during the lockdown.

“It is evident that this is not an easy period for all of us Nigerians, especially those amongst us who are in dire need; therefore these palliatives will be targeted at assisting such people to cushion the effect of the economic hardship caused by the pandemic”, the statement read.