COVID-19: 27 Quarantined in Niger

By Tina George, Minna

A 59-year-old man from Lagos State, who was fleeing from health authorities with 26 others, have been forced by the Niger state government, to be quarantined.

The 27 persons are currently being quarantined at the social rehabilitation center at Shanu village in Bosso local government area.

The Niger State Commissioner of health, Dr. Mohamned Makusidi disclosed this to newsmen in Minna during an inspection visit of members of the state task force on COVID-19 to the isolation center.

The Lagos returnee who was exhibiting symptoms suspected to be that of coronavirus, left Lagos with his private car leaving his family to be suspicious about his trip and the state of his illness.

His family who suspected that he had come in contact with a suspected coronavirus confirmed case, placed a call to the members of the community in Mashegu to alert them.

The Commissioner said that the man had evaded the community by packing his car close to the market and entering a truck heading to Wushishi local government area of the state.

The Commissioner said that there were 26 people in the truck which made the officials from the state Ministry of health who were trailing the man to apprehend all of them and quarantine them.

“All the passengers and the man have been quarantined in Minna isolation center for close monitoring. Their blood samples have been taken to Abuja and results are expected next week”.

Speaking on the development, the Chairman of the taskforce and secretary to the Niger State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane said surveillance has been stepped up at the closed state borders with other states.

He said that the level of compliance with restriction order in the state is about 70 percent adding although there is no COVID-19 case in the state, there is still a need for people to adhere to the social distancing rules.

Matane directed the police to arrest a d prosecute anyone who flaunts the restriction order which is now from 2 pm to 10 pm.