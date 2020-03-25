COVID 19: 20 Osun Judges in self-isolation after Dubai trip – Commissioner

Dr Rafiu Isamotu, the Osun Commissioner For Health says 20 Judges from the state’s Judiciary, who recently returned from Dubai, UAE, are in self isolation as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Isamotu disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of a news conference addressed by Gov. Gboyega Oyetola on the confirmed index case of the virus in the state on Wednesday in Osogbo.

He said the conditions of the judges were being monitored.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Judges were said to have attended an international conference at the United Arab Emirates between March 9 and March 13.

The Commissioner said since the judges returned from UAE, they had isolated themselves at their various homes as part of precautionary measures to stop the spread of the virus.

Isamotu said the government was keeping a close watch on all the judges.

On the confirmed case of the virus in the state, Isamotu said the index case was a UK returnee.

He said the index case did not hide himself but rather submitted himself voluntarily to be tested.

According to Isamotu, the contact index did not mix up with any of his family members before he was isolated.

The Commissioner said government was doing everything possible to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had on Wednesday confirmed two new index cases of the virus in Osun and another in Lagos state.(NAN)