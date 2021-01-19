COVID-19: 2 NGOs donate facilities to Bauchi Govt. to fight second wave –Official

Two NGOs, Heineken Africa Foundation (HAF) and WaterAid Nigeria, have supported 11 Local Government areas of Bauchi State with hygiene packs and contactless handwashing facilities, to fight the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Mallum Iliya. who represented the two organizations, presented the facilities and items to the state government in Bauchi, on Tuesday, noted that the facilities would facilitate handwashing, by setting up stations in busy public spaces such as health care facilities, marketplaces and schools.

“Hygiene items such as period products, sanitisers, and soaps were presented to vulnerable communities, students and households.

“We roll out large-scale hygiene campaigns to help vulnerable communities to protect themselves against COVID-19,” he said.

Iliya urged the students and the general public to always comply with the World Health Organization’s guidelines against the pandemic.

In his remarks, Mr Jidauna Mbami, the state Commissioner for Water Resources, said curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic was a top priority for the state government.

“We are aware that the fight against COVID-19 is futile, without good hygiene and facilities to support it. Good hygiene, like hand washing with soap is widely accepted and proven, to be the first line of defense against infectious diseases,” he said.

He appreciated Heineken African Foundation and WaterAid Nigeria, for their continued support and commitment to their partnership with the government in accelerating progress towards the attainment of SDGs 2030.

Mbami urged the recipients of the hygiene facilities and kits, to ensure judicious use and application of the items for the purpose it was meant to serve.

The Assistant General Manager, Sanitation and Hygiene, Mrs Juliana Enoch, listed the donated items as: 20 contactless handwashing stations, 15 inclusive contactless handwashing stations. 5, 000 pieces of hygiene packs containing soaps, detergents and facemasks, 340 takeaway hygiene messages to serve as reminders.

”23 hygiene behaviour change banners for health facilities, 1,200 calendars with messages, to serve as reminders, and over 2,011 hygiene messages for communities, health facilities, schools and public places,” were also received, she said.

Enoch said that Dass, Warji, Kirfi, Alkaleri, Bogoro, Tafawa Balewa ,Toro, Katagum, Darazo and Bauchi local government areas, were the beneficiaries of the donations..

She urged WASH coordinators in the local government areas and school principals, to maintain the facilities and provide security against vandalism. (NAN)