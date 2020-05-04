COVID-19 -19: Civil Society calls for more surveillance team in Borno

The Network of Civil Society Organisations in Borno (NECSOB) has called for an increase in number of surveillance teams in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The request was part of 20 recommendations contained in the Situation Report of NECSOB on the ongoing lockdown in the Borno, presented by its Chairman, Amb. Ahmed Shehu on Monday in Maiduguri.

Shehu said the surveillance team should be motivated and be proactive in contact tracing and testing.

“As the number of cases increases, there is a need to increase the number of surveillance teams and should also be motivated.

”They should also be encouraged to be proactive in contact tracing and testing immediately a probable case is identified as positive.

“Government should expand the response team to accommodate non Covid-19 medical conditions, to provide effective and urgent services to the public during the lockdown.

“Internally displaced people are at high risk of infection, hence the need to understand their particular needs, preferred communication channels, preferred languages, misinformation and questions.

“There is the need to tailor all activities to the context, adjusting for community perceptions, beliefs and practices,” Shehu said.

He noted the heightened anxieties and frustration during the lockdown and urged for measures to calm frayed nerves.

He urged the state ministry of health to as a matter of urgency, provide list of functional public hospitals and a contact number in each facility to facilitate prompt evacuation in emergency situations.

Shehu also highlighted the problem of people gathering in groups at various spots discussing issues during lockdown without observing physical distancing.

“Citizens are calling our situation room to express concern over the existence of gathering avenues known as ‘majalisa’ in our communities which expose people to dangers of contracting COVID-19.

”Aggressive sensitization of the citizenry is required,” he said.

While cautioning against use of the lockdown to clamp on civil liberties, he urged for the dispatch of rapid response team on security and surveillance to verify cases of people being imported to Borno from other affected states.

He lauded the effort of Borno government in the fight against the pandemic and reiterated commitment of civil society organisations in the state to partner with government and other stakeholders for a united front against COVID-19.

Borno has so far recorded 82 confirmed cases including 12 deaths. (NAN)