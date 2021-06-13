COVID-19: 107,283 persons receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose in Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says 107,283 persons have received the second dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in the state as at June 10,2021.

Abayomi made this known through his Instagram account @ProfAkinAbayomi, on Sunday while giving the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination update for June 10.

He said that 8,929 persons received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on the reported date.

According to him, 210, 633 persons who received the first jab of the vaccine were yet to get the second dose of the vaccine.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioner had earlier disclosed that 317,916 persons were vaccinated with the first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Abayomi said that administration of the second dose of the vaccine which began on May 28 would end on July 9,2021.

He advised citizens who had received their first dose to proceed to the health facilities where they got their first dose on their scheduled appointment dates.

The commissioner also advised residents to stagger their arrival at the vaccination site from between 8.00 a.m to 1.oo p.m to avoid overcrowding and overwhelming the health workers.(NAN)