COVID-19: 10 people associated with Lagos State House test positive- Commissioner

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, says 10 people associated with the Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive for COVID-19 pandemic.

Abayomi made this known on Thursday through his Twitter handle.

The commissioner also announced that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife have consistently tested negative for COVID-19, following three consecutive tests conducted on them recently.

“However, 10 people associated with Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive to #COVID19,” he said.

Abayomi advised residents to continue to embrace the Mask-Up Lagos Initiative and observe all precautionary measures such as physical distancing, handwashing and other personal hygiene to contain the spread of the virus.

“All directives on easing lockdown in Lagos State remain in force,” he said.

Abayomi said that collective responsibility was required to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state and Nigeria. (NAN)