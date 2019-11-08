Covenant University has zero tolerance for all forms of examination malpractice- Oyedepo

Dr David Oyedepo, the Chancellor of Covenant University, Ota in Ogun, says the institution has zero tolerance for all forms of examination malpractice.

Oyedepo made the assertion at the 18th Matriculation of the institution on Friday in Ota, Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 1,860 students comprising 1,672 undergraduates and 188 postgraduates were matriculated for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The chancellor said that the advice became necessary so that the new students would not derail from the purpose of coming into the institution.

Oyedepo warned the students to desist from any form of examination malpractice as anyone caught would be rusticated.

“Covenant University exist to raise a new generation of leaders through qualitative training system that focusses on values and skills development.” he said.

The chancellor urged the matriculating students to be diligent and make sacrifices, adding that those who were determined to effect a change do not run a normal schedule.

Earlier, Prof.Aaron Atayero, Vice-Chancellor of the institution, said that the institution equips students with the spiritual, mental and physical capacity to positively impact their world.

Atayero said the institution has a mission of redeeming the battered image of black man through capacity building, sacrifice, integrity and responsibility for moulding these new generation of leaders.

The vice-chancellor said that the university would continue to lead tertiary institution community as demonstrated by its nomination as the most outstanding higher institution of the year.

“Presently, Covenant University ranked in the 401-500 bracket in the Times Higher Education World University Ranking for 2020.

“This ranking places covenant as the best university in Nigeria and West Africa as well as 10 Universities in Africa,” he said.

Atayero said that the institution graduates were job providers rather than jobs seekers which are contributing positive to the development of the country.(NAN)