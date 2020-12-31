Courtesy call: FRSC’s ACM Olagunju visits AVM Phillip

Courtesy Visit: Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO) Zone 4 ACM Kayode OLAGUNJU mni on a courtesy visit to the Air Officer Commanding, Tactical Air Command, Makurdi Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Olusegun PHILLIP, fdc on 31/12/20

