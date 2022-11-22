Court verdict: Edo PDP House of Assembly candidate writes INEC, seeks recognition

By Usman Aliyu

A member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, Moses Ebosetale, has written Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), seeking recognition as the party candidate for Esan North East I Constituency in the 2023 general elections.

In a letter addressed to INEC Chairman through his counsel, Ebosetale expressed shock over what he described as INEC’s continued disobedience to a judgment by the Federal High Court, Benin in the Suit Number: FHC/B/CS/78/2022.

“It is on notice that we have served your commission a series of letters and documents relating to the judgment of the Federal High Court, Benin City in Suit No. FHC/B/CS/78/2022.

“The judgment affirmed Moses Uadiale Ebosetale as the authentic candidate of Edo State PDP to contest Esan North East Local Government Area Constituency 1 election in 2023.

“Some of these letters and documents are: letters to the Chairman and the Resident Electoral Commissioner (INEC), Edo, dated the 28th September, 2022 and subsequent judgment enforcement proceedings (Form 48), in view of the commission’s disobedience of the judgment on the above suit.

“We are surprised that INEC has yet to display on its portal the name of our client who was Plaintiff No. 27, amongst other plaintiffs, whose names have been displayed by the commission.

“Whereas INEC has continued to display the name of one Omokhegbele Caleb who, among other defendants, judgment was given against.

“We are amazed that even after the judgment was served on INEC, the commission’s portal has continued to reflect the name of the said Omokhegbele Caleb, in contravention of the court’s judgment,” the counsel said.

He maintained that Ebosetale was the authentic candidate of PDP for Esan North-East constituency I in 2023, as declared by the Federal High Court, Benin City.

“Our question, therefore, is: ‘Can INEC reject the judgment of the court and go on voyage of selecting candidates? This question is begging for an answer.

“Our confidence in INEC has been eroded because of this inhuman treatment meted on our client and he (the client) has suffered emotional and psychological distress,” the letter read. (NAN)

