Court varies Sowore’s bail conditions

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday reviewed the bail conditions earlier granted to Omoleye Sowore, Convener, #RevolutionNow movement and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare.

On Oct. 4, the court granted Sowore N50 million bail, with two sureties in like sum, and to deposit N50 million as security.

Bakare was also granted N50 million bail with one surety.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, waived his earlier order that Sowore deposit N50 million as security and reduced the amount attached to Bakare’s bail from N50 million to N20 million.

Ojukwu said all earlier bail conditions by the court remained, and emphasised the restraining order on the defendants from participating in rallies due to the nature of the case.

The matter was adjourned until Nov.6 for commencement of trial.

The court ordered that Sowore’s sureties must reside in Abuja, with landed property in Abuja worth the bail sum.

They are to deposit the original title documents of the property with the court.

She also barred Sowore from traveling out of Abuja and the second defendant out of Osogbo, during the pendency of the case.

Sowore was charged to court by the Federal Government on a seven-count bordering on treasonable felony, money laundering, among others. (NAN)