Court Vacates Contempt Order Against Olukoyede

Justice Abubakar Hussaini Musa of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court on Thursday, vacated an earlier order of the court directing the Inspector-General of Police to arrest the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ola Olukoyede for disobeying the ruling of the court directing operatives of the Commission to vacate a property at Number 6, Aso Drive, Abuja.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Justice Abubakar Hussaini Musa of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court on Thursday, vacated an earlier order of the court directing the Inspector-General of Police to arrest the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ola Olukoyede for disobeying the ruling of the court directing operatives of the Commission to vacate a property at Number 6, Aso Drive, Abuja.

This is contained in a statement signed by Head, Media & Publicity, EFCC, Dele Oyewale.

Oyewale stated that the judge upheld the submission of the EFCC Counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, that Olukoyede “is an officer of the law and respecter of the rule of law, with fervent commitment towards moving the EFCC towards enhanced professionalism and accountable conducts, could not have willfully ignored or disobeyed the order of the court.

“Oyedepo further told the court that, “I am here to assure my Lord that Mr. Ola Olukoyede who is now the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, whose appointment was confirmed by the Senate of Federal Republic of Nigeria on the 18 October, 2023 and being a legal practitioner of many years at the bar may not knowingly disobey the order of the court.

“He prayed the court to vacate the contempt proceedings against the EFCC’s boss, assuring that all the issues involved between the parties in the suit would be resolved. Defence counsel, Adeyemi Pitan, did not object to the submissions of Oyedepo.”

Responding, Justice Musa stated that “I knew that the EFCC Chairman was not aware of this, that is why I want the Chairman to come”. He, thereafter, vacated the order and purged Olukoyede of the contempt proceedings.

He also adjourned the matter till February 7, 2024 for hearing of the substantive suit.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

