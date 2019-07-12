Court upholds suit stopping Sowore from parading self as AAC chair

#TrackNigeria

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Friday upheld a suit seeking to stop the suspended National Chairman, African Action Congress (AAC), Mr Omoyele Sowore, from parading himself the party’s national chair.

The court, presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, gave the judgment on Friday in Abuja.

The court also ordered Malcolm Fabiyi to stop parading himself as the AAC’s deputy national chairman.

The orders followed an application in a suit instituted on May 17 by the acting National Chairman of the party, Leonard Nzenwa.

The court had granted the orders after an application by the plaintiff, through his Lawyer, Barrister Emeka Ozani.

Sowore, who was also the party’s presidential candidate in the last general elections, vowed to appeal the ruling. (NAN)

