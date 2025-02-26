Court upholds expulsion of Ali Odefa, PDP former vice chairman

By Christian Ogbonna

A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki has affirmed the expulsion of Mr Ali Odefa, former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)for South-East.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the PDP Executive Committee at Odefa’s Ward, Oguduokwor, Oshiri Community in Onicha Local Government, on Oct. 4, 2024, suspended Odesa for alleged anti-party activities.

Odefa, instead, allegedly continued to operate as the National Vice Chairman of PDP in South East, until he was taken to court by the ward executive.

Delivering Judgement on Wednesday, Justice Hilary Oshomah, upheld the expulsion and granted all the relief sought by the ward executive committee (plaintiffs).

The suit was filed by one Moses Idika, Herbert Ovuta, Emmanuel Uzor and Uzoamaka Ude, for the executive, against Odefa, PDP and INEC, as the defendants.

Oshomah ruled that Odefa was validly expelled from the party.

“Henceforth, PDP should not permit the first defendant, Odefa to function as its National Vice Chairman of the South East Zone of Nigeria, including representing the second defendant (PDP) at any engagement.

“The first defendant should not be allowed access to the office of the National Vice Chairman of PDP in the zone in view of the expulsion,” the judge added. (NAN)